Globos de Oro 2026: la lista completa de ganadores



La temporada de premiaciones comenzó y este domingo fue el turno de los Globos de Oro 2026. Con la conducción de la comediante Nikki Glaser, cientos de actores, directores y guionistas se reunieron para celebrar la 83° edición de la premiación en el exclusivo Hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Ángeles.

Según reveló la Agencia Noticias Argentinas, Hamnet, Sinner y One battle after another fueron las películas más galardonadas de la noche, posicionándose como las favoritas entre los críticos y sumando puntos en el camino hacia los Premios Oscar 2026.

Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2026

Mejor película, drama

«Frankenstein»

« Hamnet «

«It Was Just An Accident»

«The Secret Agent»

«Sentimental Value»

«Sinners»

Mejor película, musical o comedia

«Blue Moon»

«Bugonia»

«Marty Supreme»

«No Other Choice»

«Nouvelle Vague»

«One Battle After Another»

Mejor actor dramático

Joel Edgerton, «Train Dreams»

Oscar Isaac, «Frankenstein»

Dwayne Johnson, «The Smashing Machine»

Michael B. Jordan, «Sinners»

Wagner Moura, «The Secret Agent»

Jeremy Allen White, «Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere»

Mejor actriz dramática

Jessie Buckley, «Hamnet»

Jennifer Lawrence, «Die, My Love»

Renate Reinsve, «Sentimental Value»

Julia Roberts, «After the Hunt»

Tessa Thompson, «Hedda»

Eva Victor, «Sorry, Baby»

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Timothee Chalamet, «Marty Supreme»

George Clooney, «Jay Kelly»

Leonardo DiCaprio, «One Battle After Another»

Ethan Hawke, «Blue Moon»

Lee Byung-hun, «No Other Choice»

Jesse Plemons, «Bugonia»

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Rose Byrne, «If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You»

Cynthia Erivo, «Wicked: For Good»

Kate Hudson, «Song Sung Blue»

Chase Infiniti, «One Battle After Another»

Amanda Seyfried, «The Testament of Ann Lee»

Emma Stone, «Bugonia»

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio Del Toro, «One Battle After Another»

Jacob Elordi, «Frankenstein»

Paul Mescal, «Hamnet»

Sean Penn, «One Battle After Another»

Adam Sandler, «Jay Kelly»

Stellan Skarsgard, «Sentimental Value»

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, «The Smashing Machine»

Elle Fanning, «Sentimental Value»

Ariana Grande, «Wicked: For Good»

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, «Sentimental Value»

Amy Madigan, «Weapons»

Teyana Taylor, «One Battle After Another»

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson, «One Battle After Another»

Ryan Coogler, «Sinners»

Guillermo Del Toro, «Frankenstein»

Jafar Panahi, «It Was Just An Accident»

Joachim Trier, «Sentimental Value»

Chloe Zhao, «Hamnet»

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

«It Was Just An Accident» (France)

«No Other Choice» (South Korea)

«The Secret Agent» (Brazil)

«Sentimental Value» (Norway)

«Sirat» (Spain)

«The Voice of Hind Rajab» (Tunisia)

Mejor logro cinematográfico y taquillero

«Avatar: Fire and Ash»

«F1»

«KPop Demon Hunters»

«Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning»

«Sinners»

«Weapons»

«Wicked: For Good»

“Zootopia 2”

Mejor película animada

«Arco»

«Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Infinity Castle»

«Elio»

«KPop Demon Hunters»

«Little Amelie or the Character of Rain»

«Zootopia 2»

Mejor guion

Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler por Sinners

Jafar Panahi por It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell por Hamnet

Mejor banda sonora original

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Mejor Canción Original

“Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen. Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

“Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters. Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

“I Lied to You”, Sinners. Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson. Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

“No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good. Music by: Stephen Schwartz. Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl in the Bubble», Wicked: For Good. Music by: Stephen Schwartz. Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams”, Train Dreams. Music by: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner. Lyrics by: Nick Cave

Mejor serie dramática

«The Diplomat»

«The Pitt»

«Pluribus»

«Severance»

«Slow Horses»

«The White Lotus»

Mejor actor dramático

Sterling K. Brown, «Paradise»

Diego Luna, «Andor»

Gary Oldman, «Slow Horses»

Mark Ruffalo, «Task»

Adam Scott, «Severance»

Noah Wyle, «The Pitt»

Mejor actriz dramática

Kathy Bates, «Matlock»

Britt Lower, «Severance»

Helen Mirren, «Mobland»

Bella Ramsey, «The Last of Us»

Keri Russell, «The Diplomat»

Rhea Seehorn, «Pluribus»

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

«Abbott Elementary»

«The Bear»

«Hacks»

«Nobody Wants This»

«Only Murders in the Building»

«The Studio»

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Adam Brody, «Nobody Wants This»

Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building»

Glen Powell, «Chad Powers»

Seth Rogen, «The Studio»

Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»

Jeremy Allen White, «The Bear»

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

Kristen Bell, «Nobody Wants This»

Ayo Edebiri, «The Bear»

Selena Gomez, «Only Murders in the Building»

Natasha Lyonne, «Poker Face»

Jenna Ortega, «Wednesday»

Jean Smart, «Hacks»

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

«Adolescence»

«All Her Fault»

«The Beast in Me»

«Black Mirror»

«Dying for Sex»

«The Girlfriend»

Mejor actor masculino, miniserie o telefilme

Jacob Elordi, «The Narrow Road to the Deep North»

Paul Giamatti, «Black Mirror»

Stephen Graham, «Adolescence»

Charlie Hunnam, «Monster: The Ed Gein Story»

Jude Law, «Black Rabbit»

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Mejor actriz, miniserie o telefilme

Claire Danes, «The Beast in Me»

Rashida Jones, «Black Mirror»

Amanda Seyfried, «Long Bright River»

Sarah Snook, «All Her Fault»

Michelle Williams, «Dying for Sex»

Robin Wright, «The Girlfriend»

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Televisión

Owen Cooper, Adolescence, como Jamie Miller

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show, como Cory Ellison

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus, como Rick Hatchett

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus, como Timothy Ratliff

Tramell Tillman, Severance, como Seth Milchick

Ashley Walters, Adolescence, como DI Luke Bascombe

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Televisión​__IP__

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus, como Laurie Duffy

Erin Doherty, Adolescence, como Briony Ariston

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks, como Ava Daniels

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio, como Patty Leigh

Parker Posey, The White Lotus, como Victoria Ratliff

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus, como Chelsea

Mejor Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Wondery

Call Her Daddy, SiriusXM

Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Spotify

The Mel Robbins Podcast, SiriusXM

Smartless, SiriusXM

Up First, NPR

Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión

Bill Maher: Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart. Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani. Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais. Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman. Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Fuente: Agencia NA