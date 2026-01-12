Globos de Oro 2026: la lista completa de ganadores
La temporada de premiaciones comenzó y este domingo fue el turno de los Globos de Oro 2026. Con la conducción de la comediante Nikki Glaser, cientos de actores, directores y guionistas se reunieron para celebrar la 83° edición de la premiación en el exclusivo Hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Ángeles.
Según reveló la Agencia Noticias Argentinas, Hamnet, Sinner y One battle after another fueron las películas más galardonadas de la noche, posicionándose como las favoritas entre los críticos y sumando puntos en el camino hacia los Premios Oscar 2026.
Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2026
Mejor película, drama
- «Frankenstein»
- «Hamnet«
- «It Was Just An Accident»
- «The Secret Agent»
- «Sentimental Value»
- «Sinners»
Mejor película, musical o comedia
- «Blue Moon»
- «Bugonia»
- «Marty Supreme»
- «No Other Choice»
- «Nouvelle Vague»
- «One Battle After Another»
Mejor actor dramático
- Joel Edgerton, «Train Dreams»
- Oscar Isaac, «Frankenstein»
- Dwayne Johnson, «The Smashing Machine»
- Michael B. Jordan, «Sinners»
- Wagner Moura, «The Secret Agent»
- Jeremy Allen White, «Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere»
Mejor actriz dramática
- Jessie Buckley, «Hamnet»
- Jennifer Lawrence, «Die, My Love»
- Renate Reinsve, «Sentimental Value»
- Julia Roberts, «After the Hunt»
- Tessa Thompson, «Hedda»
- Eva Victor, «Sorry, Baby»
Mejor actor, musical o comedia
- Timothee Chalamet, «Marty Supreme»
- George Clooney, «Jay Kelly»
- Leonardo DiCaprio, «One Battle After Another»
- Ethan Hawke, «Blue Moon»
- Lee Byung-hun, «No Other Choice»
- Jesse Plemons, «Bugonia»
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia
- Rose Byrne, «If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You»
- Cynthia Erivo, «Wicked: For Good»
- Kate Hudson, «Song Sung Blue»
- Chase Infiniti, «One Battle After Another»
- Amanda Seyfried, «The Testament of Ann Lee»
- Emma Stone, «Bugonia»
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio Del Toro, «One Battle After Another»
- Jacob Elordi, «Frankenstein»
- Paul Mescal, «Hamnet»
- Sean Penn, «One Battle After Another»
- Adam Sandler, «Jay Kelly»
- Stellan Skarsgard, «Sentimental Value»
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, «The Smashing Machine»
- Elle Fanning, «Sentimental Value»
- Ariana Grande, «Wicked: For Good»
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, «Sentimental Value»
- Amy Madigan, «Weapons»
- Teyana Taylor, «One Battle After Another»
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, «One Battle After Another»
- Ryan Coogler, «Sinners»
- Guillermo Del Toro, «Frankenstein»
- Jafar Panahi, «It Was Just An Accident»
- Joachim Trier, «Sentimental Value»
- Chloe Zhao, «Hamnet»
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- «It Was Just An Accident» (France)
- «No Other Choice» (South Korea)
- «The Secret Agent» (Brazil)
- «Sentimental Value» (Norway)
- «Sirat» (Spain)
- «The Voice of Hind Rajab» (Tunisia)
Mejor logro cinematográfico y taquillero
- «Avatar: Fire and Ash»
- «F1»
- «KPop Demon Hunters»
- «Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning»
- «Sinners»
- «Weapons»
- «Wicked: For Good»
- “Zootopia 2”
Mejor película animada
- «Arco»
- «Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Infinity Castle»
- «Elio»
- «KPop Demon Hunters»
- «Little Amelie or the Character of Rain»
- «Zootopia 2»
Mejor guion
- Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler por Sinners
- Jafar Panahi por It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell por Hamnet
Mejor banda sonora original
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray, Sirāt
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer, F1
Mejor Canción Original
- “Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen. Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
- “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters. Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick
- “I Lied to You”, Sinners. Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson. Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
- “No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good. Music by: Stephen Schwartz. Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz
- “The Girl in the Bubble», Wicked: For Good. Music by: Stephen Schwartz. Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz
- “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams. Music by: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner. Lyrics by: Nick Cave
Mejor serie dramática
- «The Diplomat»
- «The Pitt»
- «Pluribus»
- «Severance»
- «Slow Horses»
- «The White Lotus»
Mejor actor dramático
- Sterling K. Brown, «Paradise»
- Diego Luna, «Andor»
- Gary Oldman, «Slow Horses»
- Mark Ruffalo, «Task»
- Adam Scott, «Severance»
- Noah Wyle, «The Pitt»
Mejor actriz dramática
- Kathy Bates, «Matlock»
- Britt Lower, «Severance»
- Helen Mirren, «Mobland»
- Bella Ramsey, «The Last of Us»
- Keri Russell, «The Diplomat»
- Rhea Seehorn, «Pluribus»
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
- «Abbott Elementary»
- «The Bear»
- «Hacks»
- «Nobody Wants This»
- «Only Murders in the Building»
- «The Studio»
Mejor actor, musical o comedia
- Adam Brody, «Nobody Wants This»
- Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building»
- Glen Powell, «Chad Powers»
- Seth Rogen, «The Studio»
- Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»
- Jeremy Allen White, «The Bear»
Mejor actriz de musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell, «Nobody Wants This»
- Ayo Edebiri, «The Bear»
- Selena Gomez, «Only Murders in the Building»
- Natasha Lyonne, «Poker Face»
- Jenna Ortega, «Wednesday»
- Jean Smart, «Hacks»
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
- «Adolescence»
- «All Her Fault»
- «The Beast in Me»
- «Black Mirror»
- «Dying for Sex»
- «The Girlfriend»
Mejor actor masculino, miniserie o telefilme
- Jacob Elordi, «The Narrow Road to the Deep North»
- Paul Giamatti, «Black Mirror»
- Stephen Graham, «Adolescence»
- Charlie Hunnam, «Monster: The Ed Gein Story»
- Jude Law, «Black Rabbit»
- Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
Mejor actriz, miniserie o telefilme
- Claire Danes, «The Beast in Me»
- Rashida Jones, «Black Mirror»
- Amanda Seyfried, «Long Bright River»
- Sarah Snook, «All Her Fault»
- Michelle Williams, «Dying for Sex»
- Robin Wright, «The Girlfriend»
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Televisión
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence, como Jamie Miller
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show, como Cory Ellison
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus, como Rick Hatchett
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus, como Timothy Ratliff
- Tramell Tillman, Severance, como Seth Milchick
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence, como DI Luke Bascombe
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Televisión__IP__
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus, como Laurie Duffy
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence, como Briony Ariston
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks, como Ava Daniels
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio, como Patty Leigh
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus, como Victoria Ratliff
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus, como Chelsea
Mejor Podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Wondery
- Call Her Daddy, SiriusXM
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Spotify
- The Mel Robbins Podcast, SiriusXM
- Smartless, SiriusXM
- Up First, NPR
Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión
- Bill Maher: Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart. Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani. Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais. Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman. Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Fuente: Agencia NA