Globos de Oro 2026: la lista completa de ganadores

La temporada de premiaciones comenzó y este domingo fue el turno de los Globos de Oro 2026. Con la conducción de la comediante Nikki Glaser, cientos de actores, directores y guionistas se reunieron para celebrar la 83° edición de la premiación en el exclusivo Hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Ángeles.

Según reveló la Agencia Noticias Argentinas, Hamnet, Sinner y One battle after another fueron las películas más galardonadas de la noche, posicionándose como las favoritas entre los críticos y sumando puntos en el camino hacia los Premios Oscar 2026.

Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2026

Mejor película, drama

  • «Frankenstein»
  • «Hamnet«
  • «It Was Just An Accident»
  • «The Secret Agent»
  • «Sentimental Value»
  • «Sinners»

Mejor película, musical o comedia

  • «Blue Moon»
  • «Bugonia»
  • «Marty Supreme»
  • «No Other Choice»
  • «Nouvelle Vague»
  • «One Battle After Another»

Mejor actor dramático

  • Joel Edgerton, «Train Dreams»
  • Oscar Isaac, «Frankenstein»
  • Dwayne Johnson, «The Smashing Machine»
  • Michael B. Jordan, «Sinners»
  • Wagner Moura, «The Secret Agent»
  • Jeremy Allen White, «Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere»

Mejor actriz dramática

  • Jessie Buckley, «Hamnet»
  • Jennifer Lawrence, «Die, My Love»
  • Renate Reinsve, «Sentimental Value»
  • Julia Roberts, «After the Hunt»
  • Tessa Thompson, «Hedda»
  • Eva Victor, «Sorry, Baby»

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

  • Timothee Chalamet, «Marty Supreme»
  • George Clooney, «Jay Kelly»
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, «One Battle After Another»
  • Ethan Hawke, «Blue Moon»
  • Lee Byung-hun, «No Other Choice»
  • Jesse Plemons, «Bugonia»

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

  • Rose Byrne, «If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You»
  • Cynthia Erivo, «Wicked: For Good»
  • Kate Hudson, «Song Sung Blue»
  • Chase Infiniti, «One Battle After Another»
  • Amanda Seyfried, «The Testament of Ann Lee»
  • Emma Stone, «Bugonia»

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Benicio Del Toro, «One Battle After Another»
  • Jacob Elordi, «Frankenstein»
  • Paul Mescal, «Hamnet»
  • Sean Penn, «One Battle After Another»
  • Adam Sandler, «Jay Kelly»
  • Stellan Skarsgard, «Sentimental Value»

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt, «The Smashing Machine»
  • Elle Fanning, «Sentimental Value»
  • Ariana Grande, «Wicked: For Good»
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, «Sentimental Value»
  • Amy Madigan, «Weapons»
  • Teyana Taylor, «One Battle After Another»

Mejor director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, «One Battle After Another»
  • Ryan Coogler, «Sinners»
  • Guillermo Del Toro, «Frankenstein»
  • Jafar Panahi, «It Was Just An Accident»
  • Joachim Trier, «Sentimental Value»
  • Chloe Zhao, «Hamnet»

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • «It Was Just An Accident» (France)
  • «No Other Choice» (South Korea)
  • «The Secret Agent» (Brazil)
  • «Sentimental Value» (Norway)
  • «Sirat» (Spain)
  • «The Voice of Hind Rajab» (Tunisia)

Mejor logro cinematográfico y taquillero

  • «Avatar: Fire and Ash»
  • «F1»
  • «KPop Demon Hunters»
  • «Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning»
  • «Sinners»
  • «Weapons»
  • «Wicked: For Good»
  • “Zootopia 2”

Mejor película animada

  • «Arco»
  • «Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Infinity Castle»
  • «Elio»
  • «KPop Demon Hunters»
  • «Little Amelie or the Character of Rain»
  • «Zootopia 2»

Mejor guion

  • Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another
  • Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler por Sinners
  • Jafar Panahi por It Was Just an Accident
  • Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell por Hamnet

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
  • Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
  • Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
  • Kangding Ray, Sirāt
  • Max Richter, Hamnet
  • Hans Zimmer, F1

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen. Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
  • “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters. Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick
  • “I Lied to You”, Sinners. Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson. Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
  • “No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good. Music by: Stephen Schwartz. Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz
  • “The Girl in the Bubble», Wicked: For Good. Music by: Stephen Schwartz. Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz
  • “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams. Music by: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner. Lyrics by: Nick Cave

Mejor serie dramática

  • «The Diplomat»
  • «The Pitt»
  • «Pluribus»
  • «Severance»
  • «Slow Horses»
  • «The White Lotus»

Mejor actor dramático

  • Sterling K. Brown, «Paradise»
  • Diego Luna, «Andor»
  • Gary Oldman, «Slow Horses»
  • Mark Ruffalo, «Task»
  • Adam Scott, «Severance»
  • Noah Wyle, «The Pitt»

Mejor actriz dramática

  • Kathy Bates, «Matlock»
  • Britt Lower, «Severance»
  • Helen Mirren, «Mobland»
  • Bella Ramsey, «The Last of Us»
  • Keri Russell, «The Diplomat»
  • Rhea Seehorn, «Pluribus»

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

  • «Abbott Elementary»
  • «The Bear»
  • «Hacks»
  • «Nobody Wants This»
  • «Only Murders in the Building»
  • «The Studio»

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

  • Adam Brody, «Nobody Wants This»
  • Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building»
  • Glen Powell, «Chad Powers»
  • Seth Rogen, «The Studio»
  • Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»
  • Jeremy Allen White, «The Bear»

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

  • Kristen Bell, «Nobody Wants This»
  • Ayo Edebiri, «The Bear»
  • Selena Gomez, «Only Murders in the Building»
  • Natasha Lyonne, «Poker Face»
  • Jenna Ortega, «Wednesday»
  • Jean Smart, «Hacks»

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

  • «Adolescence»
  • «All Her Fault»
  • «The Beast in Me»
  • «Black Mirror»
  • «Dying for Sex»
  • «The Girlfriend»

Mejor actor masculino, miniserie o telefilme

  • Jacob Elordi, «The Narrow Road to the Deep North»
  • Paul Giamatti, «Black Mirror»
  • Stephen Graham, «Adolescence»
  • Charlie Hunnam, «Monster: The Ed Gein Story»
  • Jude Law, «Black Rabbit»
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Mejor actriz, miniserie o telefilme

  • Claire Danes, «The Beast in Me»
  • Rashida Jones, «Black Mirror»
  • Amanda Seyfried, «Long Bright River»
  • Sarah Snook, «All Her Fault»
  • Michelle Williams, «Dying for Sex»
  • Robin Wright, «The Girlfriend»

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Televisión

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence, como Jamie Miller 
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show, como Cory Ellison
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus, como Rick Hatchett
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus, como Timothy Ratliff
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance, como Seth Milchick
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence, como DI Luke Bascombe

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Televisión__IP__

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus, como Laurie Duffy
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence, como Briony Ariston 
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks, como Ava Daniels
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio, como Patty Leigh
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus, como Victoria Ratliff
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus, como Chelsea

Mejor Podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Wondery
  • Call Her Daddy, SiriusXM
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Spotify
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast, SiriusXM
  • Smartless, SiriusXM
  • Up First, NPR

Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión

  • Bill Maher: Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein: Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart. Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani. Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
  • Ricky Gervais. Ricky Gervais: Mortality
  • Sarah Silverman. Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

