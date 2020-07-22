Revuelo por la cruda foto que National Geographic eligió para retratar la pandemia
Con más de 15 millones de infectados y cerca de 620 mil muertos a nivel global, el coronavirus cambió sensiblemente la dinámica del mundo, tanto en sus aspectos sanitarios como económicos y sociales.
Para reflejar la dureza de una pandemia que todavía está entre nosotros y cuyo final es incierto, la prestigiosa revista National Geographic eligió una cruda foto como portada de su tapa de agosto.
La imagen pertenece al fotógrafo Joshua Irwandi y muestra a un cuerpo totalmente envuelto en plástico, sobre la cama de un hospital de Indonesia. El cadáver sería de una presunta víctima de Covid-19, una de las tantas que acumula ese país asiático.
Irwandi, de 28 años, aseguró que fotografiar a las víctimas del Covid-19 en Indonesia fue lo «más espeluznante y desgarrador» que ha hecho. «He sido testigo de primera mano de cómo los médicos y las enfermeras están continuamente arriesgando sus vidas para salvar la nuestra», explicó.
View this post on Instagram
La postal se conoció a través de su cuenta personal de Instagram y se viralizó rápidamente, generando opiniones encontradas acerca de su crudeza. A continuación, el texto que compartió su autor:
Fotografiar a las víctimas del coronavirus en Indonesia es de lo más desgarrador y espeluznante que he hecho. En mi mente, en ese momento, solo pensaba que lo que le sucedió a esta persona bien podría sucederle a las personas que amo, personas que todos amamos.He sido testigo de primera mano de cómo los médicos y las enfermeras están continuamente arriesgando sus vidas para salvar la nuestra. Son los verdaderos héroes de esta historia, y la única forma de apreciar su trabajo es seguir lo que nos aconsejan. Sentimos que era absolutamente crucial que esta imagen se hiciera. Comprender y conectarse con el impacto humano de este virus devastador. La imagen se publica hoy aquí como un recordatorio y una advertencia del peligro inminente. Para informarnos sobre el costo humano del coronavirus y cómo los gobiernos mundiales han permitido que las cosas lleguen tan lejos. A medida que avanzamos hacia la segunda ola de la pandemia, las personas deben darse cuenta de que no pueden tomar este asunto a la ligera.
Me gustaría dedicar esto al personal médico, cuyos esfuerzos desinteresados nos permiten seguir viviendo. Estoy realmente honrado de estar en medio de ellos para contrarrestar esta pandemia.
Por favor comparte esta historia y por favor actúa.
Esta es la pandemia de nuestra vida. Debemos ganar esta batalla.
